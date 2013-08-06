Saints Row 4's full in-game radio tracklist to let you dance if you want to

Saints Row 4 was already pretty high on my list of things I absolutely have to own. While the demo version I played had some lackluster moments, the promise of a more absurdly tuned version of Saints Row: The Third is more than enough to keep me interested. That anticipation has now risen to near-unbearable levels, thanks to the revelation that the game has The Safety Dance on its soundtrack. Also some songs that aren't The Safety Dance, if you can bring yourself to care about those.

Here's the full list of songs that aren't The Safety Dance, and the one song that is:

89 GenX (DJ: Christopher Daniels)



Awolnation - "Burn It Down"

Beware of Darkness - "Howl"

Black Bananas - "Rad Times"

FIDLAR - "No Waves"

In Flames - "Deliver Us"

Lissy Trullie - "It's Only You, Isn't It?"

Neon Trees - "Teenage Sounds"

Papa Roach - "Still Swinging"

Terraplane Sun - "Get Me Golden"

The Black Cadillacs - "Choke"

The Bronx - "Along For The Ride"

The Datsuns - "System Overload"

The Features - "How It Starts"

Walk the Moon - "Tightrope"

We Were Promised Jetpacks - "Circles and Squares"

Mad Decent 106.9 (DJ: Riff Raff)



Bonde Do Role (ft. Ce'cile) - "Brazilian Boys"

Clockwork - "Titan"

Dillon Francis - "I.D.G.A.F.O.S."

Dillon Francis (ft. Simon Lord) - "Messages"

Diplo (ft. Nicky Da B) - "Express Yourself"

DJ Snake (ft. Alesia) - "Bird Machine"

Djemba Djemba - "I Just Go"

ETC!ETC! and Brillz - "Swoop"

ETC!ETC!, Brillz and Diplo (ft. Whiskey Pete) - "Bueller"

GTA (ft. DJ Funk) - "Booty Bounce"

Jahan Lennon - "Can't Ruin My Fun"

LIZ (ft. RiFF RAFF) - "Underdogs"

RiFF RAFF - "Rookie Of The Year"

Three Loco - "Beer"

Toadally Krossed Out (ft. RiFF RAFF) - "Cray"

Yellow Claw - "W.O.L.F."

Zeds Dead - "Demons"

Klassic 102.4 (DJ: JB Blanc as Emperor Zinyak)



Frederic Chopin - "Grande Valse Brilliante in Eb Major, Op. 18"

Georges Bizet - "Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise"

Georges Bizet - "Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors"

Georges Bizet - "Habanera (From Carmen)"

George Frideric Handel - "Music for the Royal Fireworks"

Gioachino Rossini - "Largo Al Factotum (From The Barber Of Seville)"

Giuseppe Verdi - "La Donna e Mobile (From Rigoletto)"

Gustav Holst - "The Planets, 1st Movement: Mars"

Jacques Offenbach - "Orpheus in the Underworld: Infernal Galop"

Johann Sebastian Bach - "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor"

Johann Strauss II - "Die Fledermaus, Overture"

Johann Strauss Sr. - "Radetzky March"

John Philip Sousa - "The Liberty Bell"

Ludwig van Beethoven - "Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 (Ode to Joy)"

Modest Mussorgsky - "A Night on Bare Mountain"

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - "Swan Lake, Op.20: Finale"

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - "The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: Overture"

103.6 Four20 (DJ: Phil Morris as Mr. Sunshine)



Born Jamericans - "Cease & Seckle"

Charly Black & J Capri - "Whine & Kotch"

Delroy Wilson - "You Never Get Away"

Dennis Brown - "Milk and Honey"

Early B - "History Of Jamaica"

Easy Star All-Stars - "One Likkle Draw"

Eek-A-Mouse - "Wa-Do-Dem"

Max Romeo - "Juks"

Ranking Dread - "Fattie Boom Boom"

Super Beagle - "Dust A Sound Boy"

Tenor Saw - "Ring The Alarm"

The In Crowd - "Mango Walk"

Toots And The Maytals - "Pressure Drop (Ska Version)"

Wayne Smith - "Under Mi Sleng Teng"

The Mix 107.77 (DJ: Kevin Gill)



Aerosmith - "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing"

Biz Markie - "Just A Friend"

Blur - "Song 2"

Cypress Hill - "Insane In The Brain"

EMF - "Unbelievable"

Haddaway - "What Is Love"

Men Without Hats - "The Safety Dance"

Montell Jordan - "This Is How We Do It"

OutKast - "B.O.B."

Paula Abdul - "Opposites Attract"

Robert Palmer - "Simply Irresistible"

Stan Bush - "The Touch"

The Pharcyde - "Oh Shit"

The Presidents Of The United States Of America - "Lump"

The Romantics - "Talking in Your Sleep"

Thin Lizzy - "The Boys Are Back In Town"

K12 97.6 (DJ: Laurie Hendler as Jane Valderama)



Alex Metric - "Prophecies"

Apashe - "Eat My Apple"

Congorock - "Ivory (Bloody Beetroots Mix)"

Datsik - "Bonafide Hustler"

Datsik and Excision - "Vindicate"

Doctor P - "Flying Spaghetti Monster"

Flux Pavilion - "Blow the Roof"

Gigamesh (ft. Jana Nyberg) - "All My Life"

Junkie XL - "Giraffe"

Kill Paris - "Slap Me"

Nero - "Promises"

The Bloody Beetroots - "The Source"

The Knocks & Fred Falke - "Geronimo"

Vitalic - "Stamina"

Watch the Duck - "Poppin' Off"

KRhyme 95.4 (DJ: Andrew Kishino)



A$AP Rocky - "Goldie"

Atmosphere - "Until The Nipple's Gone"

El-P - "The Full Retard"

Jerry James - "Donald Trump Walk"

Kendrick Lamar - "Swimming Pools (Drank)"

Killer Mike - "Go!"

KOVAS - "Grape Drink"

Machine Gun Kelly (ft. Cassie) - "Warning Shot"

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (ft. Eighty4 Fly) - "Gold"

Najee The 1 (ft. DB2) - "Elevated"

Pause - "Caroline"

Quake City Mobsters - "Money On My Mind"

Sum - "City Pop"

The Cool Kids (ft. Travis Barker) - "Sour Apples"

Weekend Money (ft. Heems) - "Yellow"

The juxtaposition of the entirety of The Mix's playlist against the game's guns-and-dildos action is just going to be sublime/ridiculous. And the inclusion of 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' is a sure sign that the song's destined to be played over a slo-mo cutscene of something idiotic. Games are brilliant.

You can find more on the soundtrack, including a developer overview of the reasoning behind each station, over at Complex Gaming .

Thanks, CVG .