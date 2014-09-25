S.W.A.P is a first-person arena shooter without any guns

We've had a first-person shooter where your opponents are invisible , so why not a first-person shooter where you don't have a gun? That's what S.W.A.P is, and as the name suggests it's all about swapping (though S.W.A.P actually stands for Subterfuge Weapons Assessment Program).

Two teams of four players are equipped with a projectile which, once shot at an opponent, will force a swap between those two players. Utilising traps and obstacles placed throughout the arenas, players need to force their opponents into fatal situations in order to claim a kill. At the moment the game supports one Capture the Flag-esque mode, as well as an in-engine level editor.

Like Screencheat , S.W.A.P's central mechanic is the kind which seems a bit questionable on paper. Basically, you really need to try it out to understand. Sydney-based studio Chaos Theory Games describes it as an 'Indirect First Person Shooter', and judging by the gameplay footage below it appears to have inherited the frantic, twitch-oriented pace of ye olde arena shooters like Unreal Tournament and Quake.

As a student project the game is completely free of charge (there are no pesky microtransactions) though Chaos Theory is using it to gauge interest in a more feature complete game utilising the mechanic. If a sizeable enough community gathers around the project then the studio will crowdfund a ground up redevelopment of the game in Unreal. If you like the free to download game , then you might as well show some support by signing this petition .