Ruin your friendships again in Overcooked 2 this August

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

During Nintendo's E3 show, Overcooked 2, the sequel to one of our favorite co-op games, was announced. And don't worry, it may have been announced by Nintendo, but Team 17 have confirmed it's coming to PC. Expect to play it August 7.

Having played a bit myself, I can report that this is very much more Overcooked with a few minor changes. Throwing is now a built in mechanic. Toss ingredients across the room, but make sure not to hit anyone or else they'll get dazed. New recipes and cooking tools make things far more complex than before, including sushi and dumplings. Levels are batshit crazy now too, with more moving parts than ever. Also: portals. It's gonna be great, and it's going to ruin your life.

See it in action in the Let's Play below.