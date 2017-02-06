Ruin is a PvP arena brawler inspired by Warcraft 3's Warlocks mod

Those of you familiar with the DotA universe, will likely know that Defense of the Ancients began life as a mod for Warcraft 3 and its expansion The Frozen Throne. Ruin is a similar but combat-heavier PvP arena game that pulls upon a different Warcraft 3 mod—Warlocks.

Having been in development for two years, Ruin's developer—Tarhead Studios—has now taken its latest game to Kickstarter in order to fund server and asset costs. At the time of writing, it's accrued just over half of its 100,000 Swedish Kronor goal (about £9,092/$11,346) with 30 days left on the clock.

Given its familiar lineage, Ruin somewhat echoes DotA and standalone successor DotA 2, however is more brawler-focused in its approach to PvP. Observe:

"Originally inspired by the Warcraft 3 mod Warlock, we have set out to make an arcade-style arena game that captures the raw joy and hilarity created from fast-paced, chaotic core gameplay mechanics and the rewarding feeling of mastering said mechanics as you learn to out-maneuver your opponents and laugh as they fall victim to your mind games," reads a blurb on Ruin's Kickstarter page.

More information regarding the game's abilities, maps and customisation options can be found via the above link and, should you be interested in throwing some money Ruin's way, the developers explain exactly where your cash is being allocated.

As per the Kickstarter, Early Access backers can expect pre-release copies of Ruin in April this year.