RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic rides onto Steam tomorrow

Last December, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic—a remaster of 1999's RollerCoaster Tycoon—launched on mobile devices. Tomorrow, it arrives on Steam.

Remastered by series creator Chris Sawyer, RCT Classic aims to "combine the best features" from the 18-year old original and its successor RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. And it comes with the game's Toolkit, Wacky Worlds and Time Twister expansions in tow.

Here's the trailer for RTC Classic's mobile iteration:

Speaking to those expansions, Wacky Worlds adds an extra 17 park scenarios to the base game, as well as famous landmark pavilions—Big Ben, the Statue of Liberty, etc.—each with its own specific challenges. Time Twister adds 14 scenarios based around historical and/or fantasy themes; while Toolkit offers up a Park Scenario Editor.

If the latter is your cup of tea, this story from Michael Koczwara about an RCT player's ten-year quest to build the perfect theme park is fascinating.

Head to the following link for RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic's Steam page.

