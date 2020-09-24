RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 returns with the Complete Edition, free on the Epic Store

We learned earlier this month that RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, which was pulled from Steam and GOG in 2018 in the wake of a lawsuit between Frontier Developments and Atari, would soon return in a new Complete Edition: Not quite a remaster, but with a number of enhancements including widescreen support and "increased compatibility for new PC hardware." Today is the day, and it's available now on Steam for $20—or you can snag it free for the week on the Epic Games Store.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition offers more than 300 rollercoasters and rides, 500 "scenery pieces," 60 shops and services for your amusement park, and 20 animals to take care of. You can ride your creations by way of the game's "Coaster Cam," but the real excitement comes from managing your park's staff and finances in order to keep your customers happy and your park a viable operating concern.

Along with the PC enhancements (which, for the record, don't include 4K support—the Complete Edition tops out at 1080p), the game also includes the content from the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is free on the Epic Games Store until October 1. For more free games, keep your eyes on our running list of freebies right here.