Rogue Squadron 3D and Rebellion added to GOG's Star Wars catalogue

Sam, PCG's UK editor, is visibly vibrating with excitement now that GOG has further expanded their catalogue of classic Star Wars games. While some new-old Star Wars would be more than enough for a tremor of anticipation, what's particularly caught his eye is the digital distribution début of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D.

Three new games have joined the six added at the start of the week. Arcade dogfighter Rogue Squadron 3D and 4X strategy Rebellion make their first appearance in a digital storefront, while RTS Empire At War makes the DRM-free jump from Steam.

As always, the games should now work on modern systems—something Rogue Squadron, in particular, didn't like to do. This isn't the end of GOG's Star Wars season, either. Yet more games are set to appear in about five days time.

Update: Like an blithering idiot, I didn't look at the press release GOG sent out, which actually names the final three games due to appear on 27 January. These are those: