Rocket League's Salty Shores update lands next week

Rocket League's latest Content Update is an '80s-themed summer outing named Salty Shores. It's due next week.

With it, comes a new seaside arena that's billed as its "sunniest map to date". The following trailer apes Venice, Bondi, Maho, Blackpool, and other famous beach front resorts.

Salty Shores marks the start of its Competitive Season 8, and the distribution of the previous campaign's rewards. A new 'Impact' crate awaits players from launch, as does the new Twinzer battle-car. "Fresh beats" from the 'Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 3' EP can also be heard in the above short and in-game. And Salty Shores is a permanent addition to the game's online Playlists,

Elsewhere, Psyonix says Salty Shores includes a 'Beach Blast' event, which won't debut till June 11. "We’ll have more details about Beach Blast closer to the start of the event, so stay tuned," explains the developer in this blog post.

Salty Shores lands on Tuesday, May 29. Rocket League's Summer 2018 Roadmap can be found in this direction, while stills from the latest content drop can be perused here: