Rocket League 1.04 adds spectator mode and forfeit voting

The recently announced Supersonic DLC arrives this Thursday, but ahead of that update version 1.04 is now live for Rocket League. It includes some much requested new features, chief among them being the ability to vote to forfeit a match. Sore losers can still abandon their teammates in ranked mode if things don’t seem to be going well, but now those left behind can vote to end the incoming goalkrieg early if they don’t want to keep playing against uneven odds.

Also included is spectator mode. In another inch towards esports, players can now watch matches and study the game from every angle. I’m excited to check out some high level play, even if it scares me into never getting behind the wheel again. I don’t expect to play Rocket League consistently from here into eternity, but I’ll sure throw it on come tournament season.

Rounding out the big additions are a free stadium, Utopia Coliseum, and a healthy dose of global representation—a bunch of new country flags are coming. Check out the list here. We’ll add the patch notes once they’re officially released. In the meantime, hit the field and let us know what you think of the update.