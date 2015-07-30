Rocket League getting "Supersonic Fury" DLC in August

Rocket League is basically soccer played by cars that can fly. It's so hot right now, and everyone who's anyone is playing it, as evidenced by these motivational tips from some of the greatest sports figures of all time. Now more is on the way: Developer Psyonix announced today that the first paid DLC release, Supersonic Fury, will be out in August, alongside a free update that will add a number of new features, including Spectator Mode.

The Supersonic Fury DLC will include two new cars, the American muscle car Dominus and the Japanese street racer Takumi, plus six new decals, five paint types—Brushed Metal, Carbon Fiber, Metallic Pearl, Pearlescent, and Wood—the Burnout and Nitrous 2 rocket boosts, two sets of new wheels, and new Steam achievements to collect. The free update, to be released on the same day, will enable the Spectator Mode for 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 matches (the studio said 4v4 is coming later) and add the new Utopia Coliseum, 3v3 Ranked Mode, more than 70 extra country flags, a bunch of "We're Sorry the Servers Were Borked At Launch" customization items, and a new Hollywood Principle single called "Firework." (You can hear a bit of it in the trailer above.)

"We're stunned, humbled, and grateful for the positive reception to Rocket League," Psyonix President Dave Hagewood said. "We want to keep a good thing going, and keeping our community happy with new content is very important to us. This is just the beginning!"

The Supersonic Fury DLC will be released sometime in August, and will sell for $4. Get the details on Steam.