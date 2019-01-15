Rocket League players on PC, PS4, Xbox, and Switch can now join the same match

No download is needed for today's Rocket League update, which brings it into Sony's PlayStation Cross-Play Beta program. That means that, starting today, Rocket League players on PlayStation 4 can play with Switch and Xbox players.

PS4 players could already play with PC players, but the change does affect us. Previously, we could either match with Xbox and Switch players or PlayStation 4 players, but never a mixed-platform group including all of them. With today's change, players on all three consoles and PC can join the same match. As usual, console players will all be designated as "Psynet" players if you're on PC.

I'm hoping this helps ease solo matchmaking in my preferred mode, Snow Day, where it can be tough to find matches with its sub-1,000 playercount. It probably won't significantly affect the primary modes, which are populated with thousands and thousands of players, but it does lift platform restrictions on tournaments.

This was a necessary step toward Psyonix's next challenge, which is to introduce cross-platform parties so that we can team up with console friends. That feature is coming in Rocket League's "first update this year," says Psyonix in the announcement post.

In the meantime, here's to Rocket League unity. It doesn't matter whose net it is, just hit the ball into it: