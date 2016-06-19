Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder announced

The original Rock of Ages was a tower-defence-y, and very silly game that mixed strategic base-defence with a second phase where you rolled a giant boulder into enemy territory. The giant boulder wore a really happy expression—it just loved bouldering, and who could blame it? In his review, Tom Hatfield described it as "quirky, fun and characterful", but questioned its longevity and depth.

That was in 2011, and to be honest that's the last I expected to hear from ACE Team's nascent series. However, there is to be another. Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder (groan...no actually I love it) was seemingly announced in early June , but a rebranded trailer to coincide with E3 brought the game to my attention yesterday. Here it is. It's very fun:

Due this autumn/fall, publisher Atlus explains how RoA2 will expand on the original game: