Risk of Rain patch delivers new classes and major fixes

The long-awaited v1.2.0 patch for rogue-like platformer Risk of Rain is finally here. Announced two months ago, the patch brings two new classes, ten new items and six new challenges, as well as a long list of big fixes and gameplay improvements. The patch notes are low on detail regarding what these new classes bring to the game, though grappling hooks appear to be involved, which is nice.

Changes have been made to the existing Huntress, HAN-D, Acrid and Mercenary classes, while the newer version of the game now runs on an entirely new engine. You'll want to check out the full patch details over here as they're quite extensive.

In terms of bug fixes the list is similarly large, with a few highlights including fixes to the Bighorn Bison hit box, adjustments to the Enforcer class and, luckily for Golems, no more spawning inside of walls.