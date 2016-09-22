RimWorld mod adds Lovecraft storytelling

RimWorld bills itself as a “sci fi colony sim driven by an intelligent AI storyteller” and while the former is what makes it tick, the latter is what makes the game so interesting. Everyone has their own story to tell—be it getting drunk and razing the world to the ground, or forming a clan of flesh-hungry cannibals—which is why Jecrell’s H.P. Lovecraft Storyteller mod looks super interesting.

“In this mod, Lovecraft will be added to your list of storytellers,” reads the creator’s description. “In Lovecraft's tales, protagonists often face their own mortality and insignificance in the universe. Threats to your colony and its sanity will be constant. Can your colony survive a cosmic horror tale?”

If my RimWorld experience is anything to go by, I’m fairly certain the answer to that question will be a resounding no—which is essentially why I want to try it. Those of you who’re familiar with RimWorld will appreciate that no matter how skilled you think you are, or how well you think you've prepared, failure stalks every turn. Those of you who aren’t, well, good luck, you’ll need it.

Should you wish to up the Lovecraftian levels further still, Jecrell’s Steam Workshop page boasts a few other mods, one of which is the Call of Cthulhu Cosmic Horrors Monster Pack that adds Lovecraftian monsters to your game. “There is a lingering fear that strokes the hairs on the back of the necks of your colonists,” reads its description. “Something terrible is coming, and there is little time to prepare. Cosmic horrors are already upon us.” Yikes.

Subscribe to Jecrell's mods via their Steam Workshop page. If you fancy checking out some more, we've gathered some of the best RimWorld mods here.

Thanks, Kotaku.