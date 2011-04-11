Rift world event extended, loot bonuses added

An apocalyptic world event was triggered by patch 1.1 to Rift a couple of weeks ago. The event was set to enter phase two last weekend, but this has now been pushed back to April 16 thanks to some problems with the European servers. Massively noticed the delay announcement, which was made on the Rift forums . To compensate for the delay, participating in the event will now earn players more prizes that can be spent at world event vendors. The selection of rewards sold by these vendors will also be increased. More loot for everyone!