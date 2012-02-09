Rift weddings announced, world record attempt scheduled for Valentine's day

[VAMS id="1wK90I7Sd3sVK"]

Got a special someone you quest with regularly in Rift? If you like it, put a ring of +1 endurance on it. Trion are angling to break the Guinness world record for most game marriages in a day on February 14. If you'd like to join in, GMs across Telara will be wandering around marrying people, or you can head to Hammerknell and Orphiel's Spire to use the new wedding instance.

But what if you accidentally marry someone before February 14? Don't worry, you can simply "purchase Divorce Papers from the Marriage Coordinator" and get married again to ensure your matrimony is counted in the world record attempt. The NPC also sells a book with "in-game matrimony and the wedding instances," so you can plan everything just the way you want it.

You'll have to get married between 9am PST / 5pm GMT on February 14 and 9am PST / 5pm GMT on February 15 for the wedding to count towards the record. Check the weather forecast beforehand. The last thing you want is an interdimensional portal raining fire golems onto your reception. Just think of the wedding photos.