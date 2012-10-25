Rift: Storm Legion open beta kicks off November 2

A four day open beta for Rift's massive Storm Legion expansion is set to start on November 2. Trion say that "all expansion content will be available during the open beta period to those who create a RIFT account and download the client from www.stormlegion.com/beta." Storm legion's new lands "more than triple" the size of the game world, the level cap has been sproinged up by ten levels and players can customise their skills further with the help of four new souls.

Storm Legion also adds player housing, seven extra dungeons, three raids and lots more. Gavin's had a poke around the new areas. Read his thoughts in our Rift: Storm Legion hands-on , and check out the latest screenshots of the expansion below. Storm Legion will be released fully on November 13.