Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality revealed, coming to the HTC Vive

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland told us last year that he has never been “more energized, enthusiastic, excited, and motivated” about anything in his life—including his “TV show stuff”—than he is about VR games. He confirmed that he was working on VR games of his own, although he was careful not to reveal anything too specific. Now at least one of his projects has been revealed—it's Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality, which is being developed in a partnership between Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy Labs for the HTC Vive.

“We’ve been working in secret for months, optimizing plumbus physics and working on the intricacies of Rick’s flask. Now we’re ready to give you all a hint of what’s to come! (Spoiler alert: you can totally jump through portals in VR!)” the studio announced. “Working with Justin Roiland is hilarious, and he gets us. In fact, we first met serendipitously over our mutual love of Job Simulator, got drunk, ate Indian food, and then decided to make a video game together. And now we’re bringing the world of Rick and Morty to virtual life!”

The teaser is very brief, but it bears a strong surface resemblance to Owlchemy's previous release, Job Simulator. That game came off as a “luxurious extended demo,” we said in our review, more akin to a proof of concept than a full-blown game. According to the studio, Virtual Rick-ality will blend “the absolute VR chaos" of that game "with the ridiculous, all-out, take-no-prisoners comedy of Rick and Morty.”

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality doesn't have a release date yet, but it will be on display at the San Diego Comic Con, running July 21-24, so we'll likely be hearing more about it in the very near future.