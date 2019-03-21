Return of the Obra Dinn takes grand prize at the IGF Awards

Proceedings for the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice awards have just wrapped up, with Lucas Pope's Return of the Obra Dinn taking the Seamus McNally Grand Prize award for best indie game of the year in the first of the two (well deserved, too: it was one of our highest scoring games of 2018).

The IGF awards were hosted by 80 Days writer Meg Jayanth, and the GDC awards by Double Fine legend Tim Schafer, where PS4 exclusive God of War won game of the year, and Return of the Obra Dinn won Best Narrative.

Without further ado, here are the full results:

IGF Awards

Excellence in Visual Art

Mirror Drop (Ian Lilley)

Excellence in Audio

Paratopic (Arbitrary Metric)

Excellence in Design

Opus Magnum (Zachtronics)

Excellence in Narrative

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)

Nuovo Award

Black Room (Cassie McQuater)

Best Student Game

after HOURS (Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk, Abi Meekel)

Audience Award

ETHEREAL (Nonsense Arts - Nicolás Recabarren and Tomás Batista)

ID@Xbox Gaming Heroes Award

Jerry Lawson

alt.ctrl.GDC Award

HOT SWAP: All Hands On Deck (Peter Gyory, Clement Zheng)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)

GDC Awards

Best Debut

Mountains



Best VR/AR Game

Beat Saber

Best Mobile Game

Florence

Best Narrative

Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Audio

Celeste

Best Technology

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Visual Art

Gris

Best Design

Into the Breach

Innovation Award

Nintendo Labo

Game of the Year

God of War