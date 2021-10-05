Retro horror spookfest EEK3 returns this Friday

Geoff Keighley might control the slew of summer games showcases at this point. But October firmly belongs to indie horror developers, with a frightful stream of retro spooks set to surface this Friday as part of the Haunted PS1's EEK3 showcase.

Following last summer's horror-drenched alternative to E3, the organisers have this year chosen a more suitably spooky October show this time around. Haunted PS1, for those unfamiliar, is largely responsible for the recent flood of crunchy, lo-fi horror games on Itch and Steam, highlighting some of the best in a series of incredible throwback demo disks.

Dragged from the deepest recesses of the digital plane, it emerges...EEK3 2021The spookiest event of the spooky season is upon us! Coming soon to a screen near you, experience the twisted creations of those driven mad by their inspiration!Oct 8th ~ https://t.co/FpmhVlRbpi pic.twitter.com/eutI5SvjCoOctober 4, 2021 See more

While the full lineup hasn't been revealed, some developers have already teased their inclusion. OKSoft will be showcasing Coffin Mall, a game about escaping a homicidal car in a dead shopping center, while surrealist RPG An Outcry will also be making an appearance.

Last year's show was packed with bangers, and while horror is a visible theme, not every game needs to feature outright scares. Agony of a Dying MMO captured the unease of exploring an online world in its twilight hours, while Cellular Harvest was a gorgeous (and quietly grim) sci-fi take on Pokémon snap. I'm personally hoping for more pleasant surprises like Lorn's Lure, a dread-filled pit that secretly houses some of the best first-person platforming around.

EEK3 will be live on Twitch this Friday, October 8.