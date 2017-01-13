Resident Evil 7 trailer blatantly lies about a creepy old mansion being nice

If there is one constant in this increasingly unpredictable world, it's that mansions in survival horror videogames are never nice places to visit. All the same, this new Resident Evil 7 trailer has the audacity to suggest quite the opposite. "Home is a welcoming place," the creepy voiceover man says. "[It's] a haven of safety and warmth where families meet for laughter and feasts, [and] where friends and strangers are welcomed to the family."

Utterly misleading, especially when you consider the footage that accompanies those words. It seems these families meet for feasts of a variety you and I (hopefully) would never sit down to in real life.

Here's the video. If you'd prefer to see some gameplay, click on over here. Resident Evil 7 releases January 24.