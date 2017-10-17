Resident Evil 7 takes a closer look at incoming DLC

Following its Banned Footage Volumes 1 and 2, Resident Evil 7's next DLC offering will be free-of-charge. Due December 12, Capcom has now teased footage from the Chris Redfield-starring Not a Hero in a new trailer. Towards its end, we also learn more about End of Zoe.

Let's watch that first:

It's been several months since I finished Resi 7, and I'd clearly forgotten how irritating Lucas Baker is. As if sorting him out wasn't enough incentive to return to the monster-run Louisiana plantation, here's how the developer bills the Not a Hero expansion:

The free Not a Hero DLC sees the return of Resident Evil fan favourite and veteran BSAA soldier Chris Redfield. Taking place after the horrific events that befell Ethan Winters in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Not a Hero brings a brand new experience playing as Chris to face new threats not met in the main game. As a member of New Umbrella, Chris and team quickly set up a strategy to counter this latest threat. Will Chris once again solve the mystery of this latest outbreak and make it out of the plantation’s dungeons alive?

Information about End of Zoe is thin on the ground for now, and I wonder who that chap is towards the trailer's end (pictured above). "We're going to fix this," he says in a Southern accent. "We're family."

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard's Not a Hero and End of Zoe DLC are due December 12, 2017. The first of those is free for owners of "any version" of the game. Until then, check out Andy's review of the base game.