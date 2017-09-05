Resident Evil 7 reveals Gold Edition, release date set for remaining DLC

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is getting a Gold Edition, Capcom has revealed. Set to arrive on December 12, 2017, it'll bring with it the forthcoming End of Zoe DLC alongside the previously released Banned Footage Volumes 1 and 2.

Tim and James weren't overly keen on the latter, however End of Zoe promises new enemies and new "swamp-filled areas" in a bid to uncover the fate of mysterious phone called Zoe Baker. Season Pass holders will receive this slice of DLC as a free update, however owners of the base game are looking at paying £11.99/$14.99.

Capcom has also revealed that its delayed-from-spring Not a Hero DLC will launch alongside the Gold Edition and will be free-of-charge to owners of "any version" of the game. Here's the skinny on that, which I assume everyone's forgotten by now:

"The free Not a Hero DLC sees the return of Resident Evil fan favourite and veteran BSAA soldier Chris Redfield. Taking place after the horrific events that befell Ethan Winters in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Not a Hero brings a brand new experience playing as Chris to face new threats not met in the main game. As a member of New Umbrella, Chris and team quickly set up a strategy to counter this latest threat. Will Chris once again solve the mystery of this latest outbreak and make it out of the plantation’s dungeons alive?"

I suspect he will, most likely in a chopper, but we'll know for sure from December 12 onward. Until then, have another look at Andy's review.