Resident Evil 4 VR port has dual-wielding and will release this year

Following last week’s brief reveal, Capcom has shed some new light on its forthcoming Resident Evil 4 VR port which, as we suspected, is an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive. The port appeared at today’s Oculus Games Showcase, and while the gameplay footage itself amounts to a stingy 30 seconds, some interesting details accompanied it.

The most obvious change is that the third-person horror now plays in first-person, but along with the perspective shift comes some necessary VR enhancements: your weapon inventory is now strapped to Leon’s body so, using the Touch controllers, you’ll need to unholster and re-holster weapons just like you would in real life. You can dual wield separate weapons too, which is probably the biggest departure this port features compared to the original.

Traversal options are fairly exhaustive: you can still move using a Touch controller’s analog stick, but the port also features teleportation movement and support for room-scale movement. Also, 4,500 textures have been “repainted or had their resolution increased,” while character animations and cutscenes are all true to the original.

The Oculus Gaming Showcase also revealed a vague release window: Resident Evil 4 VR will release “later this year.”