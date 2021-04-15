Resident Evil 4 VR announced for Oculus Quest 2

Resident Evil 4 VR will release for Oculus Quest 2 at some point in the future, Capcom and Oculus confirmed today. The port was announced during the Resident Evil Showcase, and while specific details are thin on the ground, we’re promised more at next week’s Oculus Gaming Showcase .

A few things you can glean from the footage above: it’s played from a first-person perspective. It’s a collaboration between Capcom, Oculus Studios and Armature—the latter specialises in ports and have worked on the Bayonetta and Vanquish remasters, among others, and helped develop ReCore.

It’s not the first time Resident Evil has gone VR: Resident Evil 7 had PSVR support but, annoyingly, that never came to PC. It’s unclear whether Resident Evil 4 VR will be an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive, but given how much noise Facebook is making about it, you can probably bet on it.