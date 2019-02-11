The solutions to Resident Evil 2: Remake's locker codes, safe combinations, and portable safes

If you want the locker codes, safe codes, and to get inside those pesky portable safes in Resident Evil 2: Remake, you’re going to have to do a lot of exploring. But let’s face it: Resident Evil 2 is spooky and I’d understand if you’d rather not go scouring blood-soaked hallways looking for a tourist pamphlet with a series of numbers hastily jotted along the back. Rather than backtrack and risk a nasty encounter with a licker or, even worse, the Tyrant, why not just use this guide instead?

No one has to know.

We'll update this article if we find any more locked containers in any of Resident Evil's four separate campaigns, but this should be enough to cover you for the first two playthroughs.

Resident Evil 2: Remake locker codes - Leon's desk

Need some other tips? Resident Evil 2: Remake can be a tough—and sometimes confusing—game. If you need a little nudge in the right direction, check out our Resident Evil 2: Remake guide.

One of the first set of locks you’ll encounter is in the West Office, where a "Welcome Leon" sign is hanging. In this room, you’ll find Leon’s desk that has two locks keeping it shut. To open it, you’ll need to input the first letter of each of your would-be coworker’s first name. To figure this out, you can look at the sets of three desks on each side of Leon’s desk. On the right side of south-facing desks, you’ll find name plaques for three officers. They are Marvin Branagh (M), Rita Phillips (R), and George Scott (G).

So the combination for the first Leon’s desk lock is MRG.

On the north-side desks, only two of the plaques can be seen. They are Elliot Edward (E) and David Ford (D). You need the first name, but it’s nowhere to be found. Fortunately, you can just brute force the lock by trying every option.

The combination for that second Leon’s desk lock is NED.

Unlocking Leon's desk will get you an extended magazine for Leon's pistol or a speed reloader for Claire's revolver.

Resident Evil 2: Remake locker codes - everything else

There are three lockers to be found in the rest of Resident Evil 2: Remake. Here are the required combinations to unlock each of them:

Raccoon City Police Station 2nd floor shower room locker code: CAP

Raccoon City Police Station 3rd floor locker (by the stairs) code: DCM

Sewers Control Room locker code: SZF

Each of these lockers provides a different type of ammunition, which is very useful so don't ignore them.

Resident Evil 2: Remake safe codes

Also found in three areas in Resident Evil 2: Remake are safes that require special combinations to unlock. They follow a pattern of turning the dial left, right, left to reach the required numbers and then pressed the 'accept' button to open the safe. Here are their required combinations:

1st Floor, west office safe combination: left 9, right 15, left 7 (rewards hip pouch)

(rewards hip pouch) 2nd Floor, east wing waiting room safe combination: left 6, right 2, left 11 (muzzle break for Leon, extended mag for Claire)

(muzzle break for Leon, extended mag for Claire) Treatment pool room safe combination: left 2, right 12, left 8 (shotgun upgrade for Leon, hip pouch for Claire)

Resident Evil 2: Remake portable safes

Unfortunately, there is no universal codes for the portable safes. Each one is randomized, but they're easy to figure out with a little trial and error. Each button illuminates a green light on the dial, with the goal of pushing each button in order going counter-clockwise. You can start with any button, but you want to complete a full circle in order.

So, the best way to do this is to pick any button and start pushing keys to figure out the next one in that sequence. Keep doing that until you're able to complete a full rotation without pressing the wrong button and the safe will open.

The portable safes can be found here:

Playthrough A: 2nd floor shower room, 2nd floor linen room

2nd floor shower room, 2nd floor linen room Playthrough B: 1st floor interrogation room, 2nd floor linen room

The reward for opening both of these safes are the replacement keys you can insert into the keypad located on the 1st floor safety deposit room. Now that these replacement keys are in place, you can use them to open a number of locked containers to get a hip pouch and some handy healing items.