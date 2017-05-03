Remedy is making a 'cinematic third person action game'

Payday 2 publisher 505 Games has announced a partnership with Remedy Entertainment—the studio responsible for the likes of Alan Wake, Max Payne and Quantum Break.

Said to be worth €7.75 million, the agreement will see a "brand-new game" codenamed 'Project 7' brought to consoles and PC. This joint statement describes the new venture as a "cinematic third person action game" that's set in a "Remedy-created universe." It continues: "Featuring an intriguing story and a game structure offering a long-lasting experience, P7 contains the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy game."

The game is said be built on Remedy’s Northlight technology—the developer's bespoke engine that leverages so-called "next-generation" particle lighting and sound—and Remedy will retain the upcoming game's licensing rights.

"We have a strong vision of what P7 should be," says Remedy's CEO Tero Virtala. "505 Games brings into this partnership experience and competences that help us successfully make this vision become reality together. Remedy is also investing in P7 and is deeply committed to creating an unique gaming experience that will keep the players engaged and playing for a long time to come. We are really excited to embark on this journey with 505 Games."

Could this be an Alan Wake follow-up, then? There's mention of a 'brand-new game' and also a 'new Remedy-created universe'—the latter of which, I think, could point to a fresh interpretation of something that already exists. Maybe not. I guess we'll find out in due course, but what do you guys reckon? Let us know in the comments south of here.