Relive the 2004 Half-Life 2 experience with this nostalgic video

In this nostalgia-laden clip, which YouTuber XJR9000 says he "recovered from an old VHS tape", we get to relive the experience of installing Half-Life 2 in 2004. XJR shows off his collector's edition of the game, and the new GPU he bought to play it: a Radeon 9800 XT with 256MB of video memory.
He gets excited about Half-Life: Source, which he says is a complete remake of the original Half-Life (it really wasn't), and seems baffled when he tries to install the game, but finds an installer for something called Steam instead.
It's fake, of course.
This is actually an incredibly well-observed parody, recorded in 2016.
The old school PC, distorted VHS footage, and XJR's hair/beard combo are pretty convincing. But fake or not, it's still a fun blast from the past, and a reminder of the early, frustrating days of Steam.