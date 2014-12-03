Red Faction: Guerrilla is now available on Steam

Put on your hard hat and prepare for mindless destruction, because Red Faction: Guerrilla has officially made the transition from Games for Windows Live to Steam. Nordic Games has made good on its promise to save the instalment from imminent GFWL doom, but the new Steam Edition also ushers in a bunch additions and bug fixes.

Steam Trading Cards are in, while six new Wrecking Crew maps are bundled in including Ruins, Repercussion, Imperial, Expansion, Frost and Abandoned. Elsewhere there's a new Behemoth game mode as well as a bunch of tweaks to the online experience, including Steam hosted leaderboards, voice chat and host migration.

Full notes on Red: Faction Steam Edition can be found on Steam. It follows confirmation at the start of the year that Microsoft will indeed kill off Games For Windows Live, which absolutely no one was upset about. Many publishers have announced their intention to move their GFWL hosted games to other platforms, with Dark Souls being a notable example.