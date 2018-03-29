Red Faction: Guerrilla is coming back in a 'Re-Mars-tered' edition (Updated)

THQ Nordic has announced plans to bring back another old-time THQ classic with another weird, tongue-twisting title: Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered will feature updated graphics with improved lighting, shading, post-processing effects, and support for 4K resolutions.

Released in 2009, Red Faction: Guerrilla is an open-world game about a guy who gets a job working the mines on Mars, and quickly ends up at the forefront of an insurgency against the pushy jerks of the Earth Defense Force. It's best known for the wild destructiveness it enabled: players can destroy pretty much everything they come across, including full-sized structures. And in case there was any doubt, yes, killing a whole bunch of bad guys at once by smashing a huge truck into the building they were standing on is very satisfying.

It's all thoroughly silly—surely Martian architecture would be sturdier than this—but it's a lot of fun, too: We ranked Red Faction: Guerrilla among the top ten THQ games of all time shortly after the publisher went under, calling it "expertly paced, with a campaign that escalated into hysterical carnage." And THQ Nordic actually hinted that something was up earlier this year when it released a surprisingly comprehensive multiplayer balance update for the Steam edition that was released in 2014. All was hush-hush at the time, but now the secret is out.

THQ Nordic hasn't announced a release target yet, but I'd expect to be hearing more about that fairly soon. Until that happens, enjoy some screens.

Update: THQ Nordic has confirmed that the remastered edition of Red Faction: Guerrilla will be free for everyone who owns the original on Steam.