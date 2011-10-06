Red Dead Redemption "absent from our release plans" say Rockstar

In an lengthy Q&A session on the Rockstar site , the developer insists that they will release all of their games on PC "whenever it is viable (technically, developmentally and business-wise)," but suggest that we won't be seeing Red Dead Redemption PC any time soon.

"We hope that with the announcement that L.A. Noire is coming to PC this fall, and the knowledge that our next big game Max Payne 3 will have a PC release (plus that we've released both Grand Theft Auto IV and the Episodes from Liberty City for PC), we can finally put to rest any misconceptions that we've 'abandoned the PC platform'" say Rockstar.

"We do know that, yes, there is just one title absent from our PC release plans – that game of course being Red Dead Redemption, and of course we're well aware that some fans have been asking for it.

"All we can say is that whenever it is viable (technically, developmentally and business-wise) for us to release a game for PC (or any other particular platform) – we will and we usually do; unfortunately, that is just not the case 100% of the time for all platforms."

There's no mention of any technical, developmental or business reasons why Red Dead Redemption can't come to the PC, but the fact that it's listed as "absent from our release plans" suggests that we won't be lassoing chargers in Red Dead's wild west for a while. A shame, but we can look forward to LA Noire in November and Max Payne 3 in next March.