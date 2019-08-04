Record of Lodoss War platformer heading to Early Access later this year

(Image credit: Team Ladybug)

The next game based on the Record of Lodoss War franchise, a set of Japanese novels that sparked a popular anime TV series, is heading to Steam Early Access this year and is targeting a spring 2020 release date.

The game, simply called Record of Lodoss War, is a 2D action platformer starring the high elf Deedlit. You can check out some of the art and gameplay in a trailer, below.

It will be the first game based on the franchise since 2016 MMORPG Record of Lodoss War Online—which was mediocre, judging by the Steam reviews. The MMO was itself the first Record of Lodoss War game since a 2000 Dreamcast action-RPG.

That footage above is from last year, when the game was first announced by developer Team Ladybug. The studio worked on Metroidvania Touhou Luna Night, which has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.

It's hard to tell much about it from the footage or from a pair of new low-res screenshots below (hat tip, SneakerBunko), but fans of the franchise will be hoping it lives up to the novels and anime.

(Image credit: Team Ladybug)

(Image credit: Team Ladybug)

You'll find it on Steam this fall/autumn.

Thanks, Destructoid.