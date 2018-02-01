Razer's 'Cutting Edge' Destiny 2 emblems are selling for more than $100 on eBay

Destiny 2 emblems, for the benefit of those who don't play, are selectable banners you can place at the top of your character screen, and that appear in rosters as players gather for certain events. All sorts of different styles are available (I'm currently rocking a stylized image of a tree), some are common and others are quite rare. The one below is very rare indeed: It's the "Cutting Edge," and it's only available with the purchase of certain Razer products.

There is another way to get it, however: Pop around to eBay and you'll find several of them on sale, starting (in my search results, at least) at the low, low price of $75. You send them the money, and they in turn send you a code that can be redeemed on your Bungie account. And as far as I can tell, it's not a scam, as plenty of people appear to be buying them and coming away satisfied.

That's not to say there's not a reason to step back and give the matter some second thought, however. At least one seller says there won't be a code sent, but that the seller will "personally put the emblem on your characters myself." That would presumably require handing your account over to a stranger, and I don't think that's such a hot idea no matter how good a guy's feedback is.

Potential customers should also take note of the fact that some sellers have a "make an offer" option, and in some cases have accepted lower offers. Ebay doesn't reveal the amounts of accepted offers, but if you can save a few bucks, why not?

But speaking of saving a few bucks, consider this: One of the products that includes the Cutting Edge emblem is the Deathadder Elite mouse. (The Man o' War headset and Ornata Chroma keyboard come with it too, but they cost more.) The Deathadder is a pretty sweet mouse, but more to the point, it sells for $80 for the Destiny 2 edition. That is significantly cheaper than what most Cutting Edge emblems are listed for on eBay.

Which is to say, its a whole lot cheaper to get the code by buying and then re-selling the mouse—or, if you happen to be in the market for a relevant peripheral, you can buy the Destiny 2 edition and cover your costs by unloading the code. (With the obvious risk being that now we've explained this ruse, the market may become flooded.)

The Cutting Edge emblem sales aren't necessarily sketchy or underhanded, aside from the fact that they take advantage of people who aren't aware of their other options. (Which, okay, yes, is kind of sketchy.) But as far as I can tell, the listings are clear about what exactly is being offered, and I don't see anyone complaining that they've been ripped off.

It is kind of nuts that people are paying more for an emblem than for a piece of hardware that comes with it, though. Spend your money as you see fit, but if you were thinking about spending it on eBay, you might want to consider going straight to the source instead.