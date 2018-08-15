Razer starts shipping hi-fi gaming speaker system with THX certification

After unveiling a new THX-certified speaker system lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) back in January, Razer and its retail partners are now accepting orders for the flagship variant, the Nommo Pro.

The Nommo Pro is one of three Nommo speaker systems Razer sells, the other two being the Nommo and Nommo Chroma. All three sport a pair of satellite speakers powered by 3-inch drivers (one per speaker).

Where the Nommo Pro separates itself from pack is by adding a 7-inch, down-firing subwoofer to the mix, making it a 2.1 system. It also has a wider frequency response (20-20,000 Hz versus 50-20,000 Hz), and is the only one of the three with THX certification. It's not surprising to see Razer pushing THX, considering it acquired THX two years ago. Finally, the Nommo Pro gains a pair of 0.8-inch tweeters.

The drivers in the Nommo are constructed a bit differently as well. Razer says they are "full-range Dupont Kevlar" coated drivers, versus the custom woven glass fiber drivers found on the other two speaker systems.

Consistent with its entire product stack, Razer is pushing all three sets at gamers.

"The Nommo speaker range was engineered to aid gamers with sensing environmental factors. The entire range features accurate positional audio using true left and right stereo imaging to help ensure gamers know exactly where sounds are coming from for quicker more accurate response. Additionally the Nommo Pro features Independent tweeters for enhanced highs to catch minute details in gaming audio," Razer says.

We haven't evaluated the Nommo Pro yet, and while we got to hear the speakers at CES, the show floor is a terrible place to demo audio products. So, we'll reserve judgement until we get a set in for review. Until then, check our guide to the best computer speakers.

The Nommo Pro is not cheap—it's available now for $499.99. That represents a significant pricing premium over the Nommo Chroma ($149.99) and Chroma ($99.99).