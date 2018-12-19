Razer launches a $249 wireless keyboard and mouse combo for Xbox One and PCs

We've known for a few months now that keyboards and mice were making their way to the Xbox One, which should help even the playing field in cross-platform multiplayer games like Fortnite. To get the ball rolling, Microsoft teamed up with Razer to develop official peripherals for the console. We're seeing the first of those today with Razer's new Turret.

The Turret is a wireless keyboard and mouse combo designed for the Xbox One. It also works with Windows PCs, "enabling gamers to take their game from PC to the console and back," Razer says.

Both the keyboard and mouse connect through a single 2.4GHz wireless dongle. That means you'll need to shuttle the dongle between your PC and Xbox One if you plan to use them on both, though we suppose that's more convenient than plugging in two separate cords.

The keyboard uses Razer's mechanical key switches with 50g actuation force, which power some of the best gaming keyboards. While not specifically mentioned, the actuation force insinuates they're Razer's Green switches, which are tactile and clicky (similar to Cherry MX Blue switches). Razer's Orange and Yellow switches both have a 45g actuation force.

As for the mouse, it's modeled after Razer's wireless Mamba rodent, a member of our best gaming mouse club, with a 5G optical sensor, 16,000 "true" dpi, seven programmable buttons, and mechanical mouse switches that are purportedly good for 50 million clicks.

Not a ton of games support mouse and keyboard input on the Xbox One, however. In addition to Fortnite, the list includes Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder, Warframe, and Morph Defense.

That number will undoubtedly grow in time, though there's another sticking point—Razer wants $249.99 for the combo. That's a steep. To soften the blow, anyone who preorders will also receive a $25 Xbox gift card.

Microsoft's preorder page indicates the Turret will ship on March 31, 2019.