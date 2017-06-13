Razer launches a $250 7.1-channel wireless headset for PCs and consoles

Razer is adding to its growing gaming headset line with the Thresher Ultimate, a high-dollar option with distinct models for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 that differ in color. Through the Thresher Ultimate is primarily aimed at console games, both versions are compatible with PC and offer many of the same benefits.

The Thresher Ultimate is a wireless headset with support for Dolby 7.1 surround sound. It comes with a headset and an audio hub base station, the latter of which is a benefit for PC gaming compared with Razer's other wireless solutions aimed at the PC. Rather than rely on a wireless USB adapter, the Thresher Ultimate connects over 2.4GHz for a more powerful signal and a longer wireless range—up to 40 feet.

Razer outfitted the Thresher Ultimate with 50mm neodymium magnet drivers. There are on-headset controls to adjust both the master volume and mic. Here are the rated specs:

Frequency response: 12 - 28,000Hz

Impedance: 32 ohm at 1kHz

Sensitivity (@1kHz, 1V/PA): 105 dB +/- 2dB

Razer claims the battery life on the Thresher Ultimate is 16 hours, with a 4-hour charge time.

The company's claims don't end there.

"We are taking our expertise in designing the very best PC gaming hardware into the console arena," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "These are the most reliable and best-sounding wireless console headsets ever made."

Whether or not that is true remains to be seen. Razer has certainly priced the Thresher Ultimate in accordance with its claim—the headset will be available this month for $250.

We'll test the Thresher Ultimate when time permits.