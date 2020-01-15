Rainbow Six Siege's 'Road to Six Invitational' event unlocks all operators and introduces a new map

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The previously leaked Stadium map appears in a new Rainbow Six Siege in-game event, which will run for five consecutive weekends in the lead up to the Six Invitational 2020 next month. Live now, the 'Road to Six Invitational Event' is centred around the familiar bomb defusal mode, and while it's unranked, it'll play by the rules of a ranked match.

The map itself looks cool: it's a glass walled training ground built inside a stadium. Players will have access to all operators, though crucially, none of them will actually die. "Each Operator will be wearing a SIM-SUIT that has been developed by R6-LABS," reads the Ubisoft rundown. "It is their first layer of clothing, worn beneath all of their combat gear. The SIM-SUIT provides real-time telemetry of all contact the Operator receives and calculates its simulated damage, providing near-instantaneous feedback." In other words, this is as friendly as Siege gets.

There's also an associated Battle Pass, with a free and a paid tier: you can see some of the loot in the trailer below. The Rainbow Six Invitational takes place in Montreal from February 14-16. While you wait, here's what Morgan thinks is in store for Siege in 2020.