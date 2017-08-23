Rainbow Six Siege will be free to play this weekend

If for some (most likely not very good) reason you haven't played Rainbow Six Siege yet, then you really ought to. And that'll be easy to do this weekend, because the game will be free – both on Steam and directly through Uplay.

The period kicks off tomorrow and finishes up on August 27, and if you're keen on what you play, the game will be available for half the usual price. It's good timing, because early next month the game's next free expansion, Operation Blood Orchid, will roll out (check out a trailer of the new map here).

As for that expansion, the map will become available on August 29 to all players, but the operators will only unlock for season pass holders. Though the latter will be available to everyone come September 5. Better start grinding that renown...