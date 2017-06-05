Rainbow Six Siege hitbox fix stops earmuffs counting as a body part

If you play a lot of Rainbow Six Siege, there’s a good chance that you’ve been killed when a bullet has struck your earmuffs, if you’re playing as Blitz, or another one of the accessories that the game’s Operatives wear to make themselves stand out from the crowd. Good news, then, because that won’t be happening anymore.

Ubisoft explains why the problem occurred: “First, it’s probably a good idea to explain how the hitboxes ended up the way they are now, because it goes back to a few game design concepts that exist at the heart of Siege. Chief among those game design concepts was ‘everything should react’ (which you might notice applies beyond just the Operators). To provide clarity in the feedback that you receive as a player, it was decided that the entirety of an Operator’s character model would be included in the hitbox.”

The result was that players ended up at a disadvantage when playing as a character with prominent accessories, because they created a bigger target. And it was inconsistent across the roster, confusing new players. The solution: give only human body parts hitboxes.

“We’ve reviewed every character to ensure that they’re in-line with our new mantra: only the human body counts in damage hitboxes,” Ubisoft clarifies. “With these changes implemented, you should start to see damage occur in a more intuitive way as you’d expect.”

Update 2.2.1 is live on the technical test servers.

Cheers, PCGamesN.