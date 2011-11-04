Rainbow 6: Patriots trailer casts player as victim and soldier, features awesome rappelling

[VAMS id="eulEBVeiNJ0Fb"]

Trailers have evolved, and so has the the new Rainbow 6: Patriots trailer. It's made up of "proof of concept" footage designed to give us an idea of the final product the devs are aiming for. First person story sections with quicktime prompts make up the bulk of it, containing strong overtones of PS3 detective drama, Heavy Rain.

The moments in which you rappel down the side of the building and stalk from cover to cover to reach the endangered civilian feels the most like Rainbow 6: Vegas and Vegas 2, but it looks as though Rainbow 6: Patriots (Heavy Rainbow?) will take a more story-driven approach. What do you think?