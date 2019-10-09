Radeon RX 5500M makes its debut in MSI’s new Alpha 15 gaming laptop

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI is the first to offer a gaming laptop built around AMD's recently announced Radeon RX 5500M GPU. Its new Alpha 15 also employs another piece of cutting edge 7nm technology, a Ryzen 7 3750H processor.

This as-to-now unique pairing is now lost to MSI, which is billing the Alpha 15 as the "first 7nm technology gaming laptop." Beyond the marketing hype, that's actually an intriguing proposition, because AMD's latest generation 7nm Zen 2 CPUs and Navi GPUs are capable hardware options.

Now for the first time, they are offered in the same laptop package. Here are the full set of pertinent specs:

Processor—up to AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

Graphics—AMD Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GDDR6

Display—15.6-inch 1080p IPS (120Hz and 144Hz options) /w FreeSync support

Storage—1x M.2 SSD combo slot, 1x 2.5-inch HDD

Audio—Hi-res audio (2x 2W speakers) w/ Nahimic 3

Keyboard—Per ker RGB keyboard by SteelSeries (optional)

Connectivity—Killer LAN E2600, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Dimensions—357.7 x 248 x 27.5 mm, 2.3kg

(Image credit: MSI)

Other features include a 720p HD webcam, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a SUB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 51Wh battery.

According to PCWorld, pricing will start at a reasonable $999 for a model with 8GB of RAM, and $1,099 for a model with 16GB of RAM. It's not clear how much storage will come with either configuration, though MSI's product page only references a 512GB SSD, so perhaps that will be the standard option.

It's also not clear what other processor options will be available. MSI mentions "up to" a 3750H, but like the storage spec, the product page lists only a single CPU. Assuming the configurations are not gimped the $999 and $1,099 price points, the Alpha 15 has the potential to be one of the best gaming laptops, in terms of bang for buck.

The Alpha 15 will be available to purchase later this month.