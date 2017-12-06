QWOP successor Getting Over It is now available on Steam

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy is a simple, devious game about climbing a mountain using only a sledgehammer (the blunt end) and wearing nothing but a cauldron. It first released exclusively via Humble Bundle on October 6. Foddy says over 2.7 million people have tried the game since, and a whole lot more have access now that Getting Over It is available on Steam for $8.

"You move the hammer with the mouse, and that's all there is," the painfully accurate Steam description reads, adding that a "magical reward" awaits hikers who reach the top.

I don't know what that magical reward is, and I probably never will. As you may remember from my gif essay titled The Chronicles of Cauldron Man, I was unable to Get Over It. Thankfully, others have had more success, including YouTuber Lumonen, who, nearest I can tell, holds the Getting Over It speedrun record at the time of writing. See for yourself: