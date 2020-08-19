Quirky office roguelike Going Under launches September 24

If you've ever played a roguelike, you've been to one—a huge, cavernous dungeon, underground or in a dank cave filled with grimy monsters out for your blood. Sounds familiar? That's what developer Aggro Crab thought and got to work on Going Under, a roguelike set in and around an office.

Intern Jacqueline will now take up arms against corporate evil on September 24, when the game officially launches on Steam.

As intern Jacqueline, you soon learn that your job isn't all making tea and checking printer cartridges—in her office, you learn to survive. In her fight against 'joblins' and other sinister creatures, Jacqueline grabs anything she can get her hands on to use it as a weapon, be it monitors, cardboard boxes or more traditional equipment such as shortbows.

The company basement is the world of "damned startups", a space for all those who couldn't make it work. You fight failed entrepreneurs and pick up new skills along the way for later runs. Apparently the game also tells the story of how a mighty e-commerce company was able to take over the world, a story so fantastical it's probably not inspired by any real-life events at all.