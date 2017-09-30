PUBG servers are still not fixed after days of issues [Updated]

Update: Well that's a bit embarrassing, isn't it? My original article said that the issues plaguing the game over the past few days had been fixed. But as soon as the article went out players contacted PC Gamer on Twitter to say they were still having trouble. Then, shortly after, the developers put out this tweet:

Investigating: We are aware of server connection issues. Our engineering team is working on a fix. Thank you for your patience.September 30, 2017

So, it appears the problems persist for some, although it's working fine for me now. This is the error message that players are getting, and it's the same one I was getting on Thursday and Friday (hat tip to Twitter user @designmechanic):

(Image credit: @designmechanic on Twitter)

Here's the original article below, for the record.

Original story:

Trying to play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds over the past few days has been frustrating. I tried on Thursday, and I couldn't even reach the game's main menu screen because of a non-specified error.

I tried again yesterday, and I could reach the menu screen if I refreshed enough times, but after that I couldn't pair up with a friend to play a Duo or Squads game. In the end, I had to give up.

Those issues are now, thankfully, resolved, so you can play to your heart's content (as I will be doing this weekend).

We are investigating server connection issues. Thank you for being patient with us as we get the game up and running as soon as possible.September 29, 2017

Resolved: The issue with team modes has been fixed. Thank you for your patience.September 29, 2017

It appears to have worked for everyone: Twitter was awash with frustrated players yesterday and the day before, but there's been no angry tweets about the servers so far today.

Let's hope it doesn't happen again. If there's one thing that could turn players away from PUBG it's problems like this. And with competitors coming out of the woodwork (I'm looking at you, Fortnite), keeping the player base happy is now more important than ever.