PT for PC is a faithful recreation of the world's creepiest corridor

It's been almost four years since PT, the "playable teaser" for Konami's since-canceled horror game Silent Hills, was released on the PlayStation Network, and well over three years since it was taken down, never to be seen again. Yet its legend has endured: Silents Hills never saw the light of day, but PT quickly became a horror classic in its own right—brief, but brilliant.

Because of that, efforts to resurrect it have persisted, most recently in the form of PT for PC. The trip down the world's worst memory lane was created by a first-time game maker called Qimsar, who said in this Reddit thread that they only had about six hours of experience with the Unreal Engine (plus about one hour on GameMaker and 35 hours on Unity) prior to starting the project.

"In total, I've spent about 140 hours on this and on the way, I've had to force myself to learn how to do a ton of things," they wrote. "Also, I'm 17 so if that adds any to my street cred, then there it is."

PT for PC is a 1GB download from Game Jolt, and it's good—there's not a lot to it, but there wasn't a lot to the original either, and it's still creepy as hell. It's kind of sad, then, that Qimsar felt the need to preemptively excuse the state of the work.

"My animations look extra basic and it's honestly pretty embarrassing but I really tried so if anybody sees that my baby animation or any other looks extra ghetto, then please don't bully me," they wrote. "I really tried and I hate using Blender with the bottom of my heart."

As with all such projects, and particularly those that take on the title of their inspiration, there's always the risk that PT for PC could be felled at any moment by a cease-and-desist from Konami. Best grab it while you can.

