Psychological thriller Broken Pieces reminds me of Silent Hill and Syberia

Fixed camera angles. Clunky animations. Clues written in a lined notebook. Moving block puzzles. Oh yes, I'm definitely getting early 2000s 3D adventure game vibes from Broken Pieces, which showed up with a new trailer at the IGN Expo on Friday.

Then, towards the end, the "psychological thriller" elements showed up with trippy floating rocks and what looks like a cloud monster attacking our very normal protagonist. After that it's right back to fixing a fuse box puzzle—Broken Pieces is most definitely an adventure game where things will, at some point, get weird.

Here's the pitch from Steam: "The game immerses you in the shoes of Elise, a woman in her thirties living in the village of Saint-Exil located in an imaginary region reminiscent of Brittany. Following an unexplained paranormal phenomenon, Elise is stuck, alone, in a time loop that inevitably forces her to relive the same day over and over. Your investigation begins here..."

Fixed camera angles reminiscent of Silent Hill are actually part of the pitch, as well as a "unique combat system" that, as far as I can tell, amounts to standing still and shooting at cloud monsters that slowly walk towards you. That particular bit of Broken Pieces doesn't look so hot, though the developers do say on Steam that it's early and development and still features placeholder animations. I do like the sound of one other feature, which is revisiting areas of the game as the weather changes. Love a good snowfall, especially if it alters the world in some way.

Broken Pieces will be out on both PC and consoles in Q2, 2022.