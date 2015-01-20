Project CARS trailer is pretty and full of cars

I've only just clocked to the fact that the word "cars" in Project CARS is capitalised, and therefore, under linguistic law, probably an acronym.

But what is it an acronym for?

Congratulations, automobiles raced speedily!

Cars are red sometimes

Crash and, er, risk... spoiler?

Damn, how did Ian Brown do it?

Anyway, here's a Project CARS trailer.

Project CARS is from Need for Speed: Shift developer Slightly Mad Studios, and has been created via a crowdfunded development model. It's due out in March.

Don't worry about that for now, though, because clever acronyms require solicitation. Put your best CARS acronym in the comments.