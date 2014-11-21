Project CARS now up for pre-purchase on Steam

I don't know much about cars. I know where the gas goes. I know where the groceries go. I know where I go. I know to bring along a rubber toy so the dog doesn't chew the shifter knob off. And that's about it. But I love how they look, and how they sound, and Project CARS looks set to do a fine job of reproducing both within the safe confines of my monitor.

Slightly Mad's none-more-sexy racing game was recently pushed back into 2015, but if you don't mind the risk you can throw your money at it now on Steam. As is the way with retail pre-orders these days, doing so will get you not only the game, but also a Modified Car Pack, which comprises three "amazing limited-run custom machines" that can be used in all game modes: The Ruf CTR3 SMS-R, the Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster, and the Ariel Atom 3 Mugen.

The bad news is that the Modified Car Pack offer is only good until March 17, 2015, but the good news is, that's when the game comes out. That means you've got four months to think about it. The trailer above (which actually debuted in October at the Golden Joystick Awards) might help with your decision, and we'll of course review it when it's out.