Project Cars 2 reveals all 180 of its fully-licensed vehicles

How much do you know about cars? Admittedly, I don't know all that much myself however I do know that the likes of Audi, BMW, Aston Martin and Bentley are considered pretty decent manufacturers. Gear heads might even tell you the R8, M6 GT3, Vantage GT4 and Continental GT3 are pretty decent models—but now I'm sure you've guessed I'm reading from a press release.

Nonetheless, Project Cars 2 has unveiled its full 180+ car roster which includes all of the above and loads more in a list that reflects the "nine disciplines of motorsport" and 29 motorsport series that feature in-game. 35 so-called "elite" brands are covered whereby each vehicle represents "a moment in time, an era of racing and the sense of motorsport captured in all its heroic beauty."

So as to mirror how the extensive offering of cars performs in real life, each one featured in Project Cars 2 has been approved by their respective automaker. Handling has also been tested and approved by real world drivers.

Have a swatch at the 180+ car list in full over here, and have another gander at the game's latest trailer:

Project Cars 2 is due September 22.