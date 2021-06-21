You can actually buy a PSU this Prime Day, and at a decent discount too

It wasn't all too long ago that even PSUs, those non-descript hunks of metal sat destined to sit in a dark recess of a PC case, were being snapped up in an instant. Thankfully there's some good news for PC gamers today, however. You can not only find PSUs back in stock today, you can find them actually on sale in the Prime Day deals.

There are some important considerations when picking a PSU beyond price, though. While I'm all up for a good deal on a quality PSU, I'm not saying you should simply pick up the cheapest power supply you can find for your PC. That's absolutely not recommended at all. A PSU is the beating heart of your gaming PC, and just like the real deal, if it goes it can often take everything else it's connected to out with it.

If you buy from a trusted brand and use a PSU calculator to get a good idea of what wattage you need (or check your GPU specs for a general idea), your PC should live a happy and long life. With that, here are some PSU deals we've spotted across the web.

Corsair RM850x | 850W | 80+ Gold | Fully modular | $149.99 $129.99 at Newegg with code 63FANTECH265

Our top rated PSU in the best PSU for PC guide is the little sibling to the RM850x, the RM750x. So you know you're getting a power supply you can trust here. It's not the biggest saving ever, but frankly it's a great PSU at an even better price. At 850W, this PSU is also capable of keeping even an RTX 3090 happily powered.

View Deal

Cooler Master MWE Gold | 750W | 80+ Gold | Modular | $114.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $25)

Power supplies have been super rare in recent times, so being able to bag an 80+ Gold modular PSU for under $90 is a bit of a bargain. More so considering this is cheaper than this Cooler Master 750W PSU has ever been in retail. View Deal

Thermaltake Smart BM2 | 750W | 80+ Bronze | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Yes, there are actual PSU deals this Prime Day. Who would've thought that would be the case when all power supplies were impossible to buy this time last year. Times have changed and now it's GPUs no-one can pick up. Still, this 80+ Bronze certified and powerful enough for the fastest graphics cards... when they're available again.View Deal